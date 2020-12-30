Kukah: It’s Unfair to Say I Called for Coup

Rules out interest in playing partisan politics

ECWA urges FG to address bishop’s concerns

By John Shiklam

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has rebutted allegation that he called for a coup against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in his Christmas homily.

Kukah, who has come under fire from the federal government and its supporters, said his homily was his personal view “based on evidence.”

However, the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), which backed the bishop, has asked the federal government to address concerns raised by him rather than intimidating and sponsoring attacks on Kukah.

Kukah, in his Christmas message, titled: ‘A nation in search of vindication,’ delivered last Friday, had accused Buhari of sacrificing the dreams of Nigerians to institutionalise northern hegemony.

He accused the president of nepotism, saying that there could have been a coup if a non-northern Muslim president…