Takeaways from 2020 | THISDAYLIVE

BY KAYODE KOMOLAFE

It has come to pass that clairvoyants could not predict Anno Domini 2020, the year the world changed beyond the imagination of most people.

A year ago, coronavirus was still a distant piece of news. At least, it was not yet in the headlines in this clime. Not many were aware of the pathogen or what it portended. Even development strategists and other experts did not give prominence to the possibility of a pandemic in their projections.

Yet the year that ends tomorrow (thankfully, as many would probably say) has been defined by virulent public health and socio-economic crises.

In Nigeria, in particular, the matter has been worsened by crippling insecurity.

For many countries, it would require a leap of imagination to design policies to end the crises definitively. Nigeria is definitely one of those countries.

What has happened this year should humble even the…