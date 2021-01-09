Niger LP Rejects Ogah’s Appointment as National Chairman

By Laleye Dipo

The Niger State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has rejected the appointment of Mrs Mariam Ogah as the National Chairman of the party, saying the procedure adopted for her appointment “violates the party’s constitution”.

The party said in a communique issued at the end of an emergency stakeholders’ meeting held in Minna on Thursday that: “We therefore dissociates ourselves with this laughable appointment, imposition of Mariam,” describing it as unacceptable null and void and of no effect.

The communique jointly signed by Abdullahi Mohammed Jabi, the state Chairman and Abdulwahid Adeniran, Secretary General, made available to THISDAY wants a national stakeholders’ meeting to be held to address the issue of the leadership of the party.

“All the former and serving leaders of Labour Party, governors, legislators on the platform of the Labour Party, former National Working Committee members and aggrieved party…