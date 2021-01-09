Power Transmission Hits New Peak of 5,584MW

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Twenty four hours after the Nigerian power sector achieved a milestone in wheeled electricity supply in the country, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has disclosed that the industry has once again successfully transmitted another all-time peak of 5,584.40MW.

The TCN in a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, explained the the feat was recorded by the power sector on Thursday, January 7th 2021, at 21:15hrs.

“This is 24 hours after the previous peak of 5,552.80MW was recorded on Wednesday January 6th, 2021 at 20:15hrs that was equally transmitted.

“This latest all-time peak transmitted, surpasses the last peak generation of 5,552.80MW transmitted by TCN by 31.60MW.

“The management of TCN assures the general public that it will continue to work hard to ensure efficient transmission of power generated on the nation’s electricity grid,” the transmission company stated.

