50,000 Nigerians to Receive COVID-19 Vaccines in February

Federal Government has said that 50,000 persons would be administered with COVID-19 vaccines in the first phase of the rollout.

National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) said the country is expecting to take delivery of 100,000 doses of vaccines by the end of this month.

The agency said the federal government had put in place a technical working group for COVID-19 vaccine headed by the Executive Director of the NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib that would coordinate the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

The technical group is made up of all relevant ministries, parastatals and partners.

Director of the Department of Diseases Control and Immunisation at the agency, Dr. Bassey Ekposen who disclosed this during a virtual meeting with media stakeholders yesterday, organised by NPHCDA, said that health workers across the country would form the bulk of the initial beneficiaries of the…