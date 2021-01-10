Boko Haram Attacks Another Yobe Town

Michael Olugbode

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents Saturday attacked Gujba town in Yobe State, shooting sporadically, causing panic and forcing residents to flee their homes.

This latest attack came just about 24 hours after the Nigerian military launched an operation codenamed “Tura Ta Kai Bango”, which means “We have been pushed to the wall”, to take the war to the terrorists that have held the North-east by the jugular for over a decade now.

Some of the residents of Gujba, who spoke to THISDAY on Sunday, claimed heavy gunshots were heard that forced residents to scamper for safety.

Some of those who spoke on phone said their town was attacked by the insurgents who burnt down health facilities and other structures in the area.

One of them, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Boko Haram stormed our town at about 2:30pm, shot sporadically and caused our people to flee.”

He said the insurgents wreaked havoc on the town for…