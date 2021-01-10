EndSars: Osun Judicial Inquiry Resumes Hearing with 30 Petitions

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, Human Rights Violations and Related Extra Judicial Killings yesterday said it has received thirty petitions so far.

The Panel reiterated its commitment to ensuring fair hearing and justice in all the petitions received within the time frame of stipulated six months.

This is just as the Chairman of the Panel, Justice Akinwale David Oladimeji, berated the attitude and misconduct of some officers and men of Nigeria Police Force.

Addressing journalists shortly after the hearings, Justice Oladimeji said the evidence gathered so far show that police are the cog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress

Oladimeji said it was unfortunate that most of the cases received were premised on the non- execution and non-implementation of court verdicts against police.

He said: “A lot of things have been exposed about the conduct and activity of the Nigeria Police.

“From the…