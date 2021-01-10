Fire Guts Motorcycle Manufacturing Factory in Nnewi

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Fire Saturday night gutted Louis Carter Industries Nigeria Limited, a multi-million naira motorcycle spare parts and allied products manufacturing company factory, based in Akaboukwu Uruagu Nnewi, Anambra State.

The company, owned by Nnewi industrialist and businessman, Chief Louis Onwugbenu, manufactures the Louis Carter brand of motorcycles, which is widely used in the South-eastern part of Nigeria and the South-south.

The fire outbreak, a company source said, started 10:00pm on Saturday, and raged for about six hours despite attempts by men of the Anambra State fire service to put it out.

It was gathered that the fire defied all the fire extinguishing machines in the company. Even the men of the fire service department who were said to have arrived one hour and 30 minutes after the fire had started, could not extinguish it.

The General Manager of the company, Mr Ndubisi Okoli, said the company’s security men…