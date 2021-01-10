Lagos Battles Indifference as Virus ‘tsunami’ Looms

Hospitals in Lagos are facing a tidal wave of COVID as the authorities warn of the dangers from a new viral strain, yet many people in Nigeria’s mega-city seem indifferent

The New Year’s break saw thousands of people gathered on the city’s beaches for fun and relaxation, and social distancing was as rare as mask-wearing.

At night, young people have been crowding blithely into the city’s discotheques — for those stopped at curfew roadblocks, a small banknote slipped into a policeman’s hand has often been enough to ease any problems.

Gaudy weddings have taken place without a hitch, sometimes with a hundred or so guests, double the 50 officially allowed for gatherings.

Denial or insouciance in this famously bustling city seem widespread.

“If I feel ill, I’ll do the test for malaria, not for Covid, it doesn’t kill,” said Ali, a 27-year-old taxi driver.

– ‘Tsunami’ –

The city’s government and medical community have…