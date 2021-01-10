Lekoil Loses Board Fight with Top Shareholder

Festus Akanbi

The founder and chief executive of Lekoil,, Lekan Akinyanmi a London-listed Nigerian company, yesterday lost a protracted boardroom squabbles as shareholders of the embattled company voted to approve the proposal of a new investor, Metallon Corporation Limited to add three members to the company’s board.

Lekoil is an Africa focused oil and gas exploration and production company with interests in Nigeria and Namibia.

The dispute between Akinyanmi who is also the biggest shareholder of the company and Metallon even drew in Nigeria’s Ministry of Petroleum, and created more unwanted public turmoil for the company, which was caught out by an alleged fraudulent loan last year.

Agency report indicated that a large majority of shareholders approved Metallon’s proposal to appoint Metallon CEO Thomas Richardson along with two others to the Lekoil board, expanding it to seven members.

Lekoil Chairman Mark Simmonds said he would stand…