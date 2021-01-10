Twitter Permanently Suspends Trump’s Account Citing Risk of Violence

By Martins Ifijeh in New Jersey, USA

Social media giant, Twitter has permanently banned the United States President, Donald Trump from using its platform to decimate information

Trump, who had over 85 million followers on his account – @realDonaldTrump – has been accused of using the platform to invite violence following his presidential defeat by Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump was banned from the account two days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol leaving five people dead, including a police officer.

He was earlier banned from using Instagram and Facebook.

Twitter said: “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

The ban comes after the president incited a mob that broke into the US Capitol building, disrupting Congress’ certification of Joe Biden as the President Elect.

Twitter…