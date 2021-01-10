UAE Firm to Build Specialist Hospital, Diagnostic Center in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The MGT Group, a multi sectoral and multidisciplinary firm with patented technologies headquarted in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, and operating in several countries of the world has expressed readiness to invest in building a world-class specialist hospital and a medical diagnostic center in Osun State.

The firm also expressed interest in investing in the State’s solid mineral asset, just as it applauded the Oyetola’s administration for building, renovating and revitalising 332 Primary Healthcare Centres across the State, describing it as worthwhile, unprecedented and unparalleled.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, said in a statement that the Founder and Chairman of the MGT Group, Ashok Puri, made these disclosures when he received Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who was on a working visit to the firm’s office on Thursday.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by his Deputy Chief…