All Eyes on Onyeali-Ikpe as She Begins Reign at Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank, at the very start of the New Year, launched into a new era of management. With all readiness to plunge into 2021 and draw out as many benefits as possible, all eyes are trained on Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe as she takes over management of Fidelity Bank as the new MD/CEO.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe is in something of a tough spot. Before her, is the legacy of Nnamdi Okonkwo, a man who coalesced every avenue, opportunity, and trend to push Fidelity Bank onto the frontiers of both onsite and online banking in Nigeria. Before Okonkwo, there was Reginald Ihejiahi, who especially laid the foundations for Fidelity’s renowned customer service and staff teamwork. Before Ihejiahi, there was Nebolisa Arah, who set the bank on its track with his gentlemanly approach to management. So, Onyeali-Ikpe is in good company. Furthermore, based on her track records, the Board and customers of Fidelity are in for a good time.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe is unquestionably the first…