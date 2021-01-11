COVID-19: Nigerian Unveils Free Online Platform for African Students

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

Amid the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 on the global education system, a Nigerian-American, Dr. Henry Balogun, has floated an online lecture series to cover all categories of students, especially those of African origin.

Balogun, Chief Executive Officer of www.PrimeHangout.com, the online classrooms would pay special attention to the needs of African students, many who are lagging, owing to the social distancing protocol caused by COVID-19.

He explained motivations to float the platform during a session with THISDAY at the weekend, noting that the initiative was purely born out of sheer passion to assist African-Americans at the difficult times.

He said, “This is a technology developed to assist students of all ages in their quest for academic excellence and to lend a helping hand to every institution of learning all over the world.

“The need for the prompt takeoff of this idea cannot be delayed, given the sad…