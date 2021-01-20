Bala Mohammed: Between State and Country

By Emma Agu

Last December, the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and Sokoto State Governor Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal were in Bauchi State, to flag off the construction of four strategic road projects, within the Bauchi metropolis. Among the roads, the most prominent was the dualization of the 17.7 km Giwo Academy to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Airport, along Kano Road. Prior to that event, Nyesom Wike, Governor of the oil-rich Rivers State of Nigeria, had also presided over the flag off, of the construction of eleven township roads in Bauchi metropolis.

As if that was not enough, as 2020 was drawing to a close, David Mark, a retired army general and one-time President of the Nigerian Senate, for eight years, was guest at the flag off of the construction of the Katangam Warji-Gwaram Road. That was yet another landmark project in the state-wide infrastructure delivery initiative of the Bala Mohammed Administration…