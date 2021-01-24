1 Killed as Pirates Attack Cargo Vessel off Nigerian Coast, Turkey’s Military Plans Rescue Operation 

Pirates on Saturday attacked a Turkish cargo ship off the coast of Nigeria, kidnapping 15 sailors and killing one, according to Al Jazeera reports.

The report said Turkey’s military was planning a rescue operation for the surviving crew members.

Quoting Turkey’s Maritime Directorate, the report said the crew initially locked themselves in a safe area but the pirates forced entry after six hours.

It said during the struggle, one crew member on board the M/V Mozart died. Turkish media identified the victim as engineer Farman Ismayilov of Azerbaijan, the only non-Turkish crew member.

The Liberian-flagged Mozart was sailing from Lagos, Nigeria, to Cape Town in South Africa when it was attacked 100 nautical miles (185km) northwest of the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe on Saturday morning.

The pirates disabled most of the ship’s systems, leaving only the navigation system for the remaining crew to find their way to…