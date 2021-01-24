Gas Explosion Kills Four, Injures Many in Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Three children and a woman were yesterday confirmed dead in an explosion that occurred in a gas plant at Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area (LGA), Delta State on Friday.

The explosion also left a dozen persons battling for their lives at different hospitals, following severe burns they sustained.

The explosion reportedly occurred due to a fire outbreak which occurred when a tanker laden with gas attempted to discharge gas at the commercial gas plant.

Fielding questions on the incident, the state governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa confirmed the casualty figures after visiting the gas plant and meeting with families of victims of the explosion.

He disclosed that the survivors had been duly referred to a specialised centre for the treatment of burns at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin City in Edo State, due to the high degree of burns they sustained.

Okowa described the fire disaster as…