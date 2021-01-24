Ikpeazu Dissolves Cabinet, Recalls Suspended Chief of Staff

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC) about one and half years after he appointed the commissioners to serve in his second tenure cabinet.

He also recalled his Chief of Staff, Dr Anthony Agbazuere, who had been on suspension since December 6, 2020 following a viral video depicting him spraying money on a controversial cleric, Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ikpeazu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Onyebuchi Ememanka.

No reason was given for the dissolution of the cabinet, which the governor constituted in October 2019 after his mandate was renewed for a second term in office.

He, however, asked all affected cabinet members to hand over all government properties in their possession, together with their handover notes, to their respective permanent secretaries.

Ikpeazu expressed deep appreciation “to the 24…