Kings University Confirms Kuku as VC

The Kings University has appointed Prof. Adenike Kuku, a renowned biochemist, as its vice chancellor.

Her appointment came one year after acting in that capacity between January and December 2020.

According to the university’s spokesman, Oluwadare Adebisi, the appointment was confirmed by the institution’s Board of Trustees.

According to Adebisi, Kuku’s leadership qualities, enthusiasm, and passion for excellence were on “full display” over the past 12 months that she acted in the position before the recent confirmation.

“Since she assumed office, she has designed and implemented pragmatic blueprints to place Kings University in an enviable position in the comity of Universities. Amongst her numerous achievements is the deployment of the Kings University Learning Management System (KULMS) during the COVID-19 pandemic. This virtual platform served as a medium of robust academic engagements for staff and students, thus, ensuring…