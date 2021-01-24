Young Professionals Plan N’Delta Beyond Oil Summit

Chibuzor Oluchi

A group of young professionals of the Niger Delta extraction has vowed to champion a new narrative towards stimulating the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) in the region.

The group said it has concluded plans to host what it described as the biggest MSME Summit in the region, stressing that the event, which was earlier planned for March 2020 was moved to Friday, February 12, 2021 due to the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Chairman of Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF) and former governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Moses Siloko Siasia, said a team of young people with futuristic thinking had been put together for the summit.

Siasia, who said the theme of the event is ‘Stimulating MSME Growth Beyond Oil’, added that the summit will host over 300 carefully selected MSME/small business owners across all the states in the region who will attend in…