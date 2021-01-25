Dogara Not Our Member, PDP Insists

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bauchi State, yesterday said that a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara was no longer its member.

The chapter’s Publicity Secretary, Yayanuwa Zainabari rejected the former speaker at a session with journalists at the party secretariat, Bauchi.

At the session, Zainabari said: “Dogara is not a member of the PDP in Bauchi state as far as we know, he tendered his resignation letter from the party to his ward chairman in July 2020 which was copied to the state secretariat.”

“Also, during the last by-election for the state constituency seat of Dass LGA in the State House of Assembly, he participated fully in the campaigns of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the PDP, if he is a member of the PDP, will he do that?

“Just recently, we started seeing his posters on the street of Bauchi with the state governor, Senator Bala…