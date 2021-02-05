Buhari Gives Ex-Service Chiefs Golden Parachutes

•Nominates them as Ambassadors

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha and Alex Enumah in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday took the wind off the sail of those threatening immediate past service chiefs with criminal suits at international criminal courts, nominating them as non-career ambassadors.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president has forwarded to the Senate the names of Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin (Chief of Defence Staff), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Chief of Army Staff), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Chief of Naval Staff), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff) and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman, all recently retired military top brass.

While in service conducting campaigns against internal insecurity, many of the groups affected by the military’s operations had threatened to file criminal suits against…