INEC to Consult ACF, Afenifere, Parties, Others on Extra Polling Units

Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has decided to engage stakeholders on the need to expand voter access to polling units by creating more units across the country.

This, it said, is part of its preparation for 2023 general election, adding that other upcoming activities including continuous voter registration (CVR) would be items in the agenda for conversation.

A top INEC official, who spoke with journalists in Abuja said in the following days, the commissions will be engaging all major stakeholders, including socio-cultural groups Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF); traditional/religious leaders, political parties, civil society groups, media and others, on the beauty of the exercise.

Explaining the motive for the exercise, the INEC official expressed serious concerns about the worsening challenge of voter access to polling units, and outlined some indicative…