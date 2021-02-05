NLNG Generates $108bn, Delivers 5,000 Cargoes in 21 Years

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has delivered 5,000 cargoes to its customers around the world and generated $108 billion from gas sales in its 21 years of operations.

The General Manager, External Relations of LNG, Mrs. Eyono Fatayi-Williams, said yesterday in Abuja when she appeared alongside the Managing Director and CEO of NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah, before the House Committee on Gas Resources, that between 1989 and 2019, the NLNG was incorporated and became a limited liability company with four shareholders.

Fatayi-Williams added that the NNPC, which represents the federal government, has 49 per cent shares while Agip, Shell and Total have 51 per cent shares.

The general manager noted that from 1999, the first cargo sailed from Bonny Island in Rivers State to France which put the NLNG on the map as an operational company.

Fatayi-Williams said that the company was recognised by THISDAY Newspapers as the best…