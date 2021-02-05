Northern Govs Urge Restraint, Calm over Herdsmen Crisis

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum has called for calm following reports that herdsmen are being attacked in some parts of the country, leading to loss of lives and property.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, in a statement yesterday, recalled that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), led by its Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, had met with stakeholders in Akure, the Ondo State capital, to calm the tension and to work for an amicable resolution of the issues.

Lalong said: “While such intervention was celebrated as a success to be sustained through further engagement between herdsmen and representatives of affected communities, emerging reports of attacks on herders and the gradual introduction of ethnic sentiments in the conflict is disturbing and should immediately be nipped in the bud before it gets out of hand.

“While the Northern Governors Forum concedes to…