Obaigbena, Amuka, Ibru Console Okowa over Father’s Death

Omo-Julius Onabu in Asaba

It was the turn of media leaders yesterday to commiserate with Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, over the death of his father, Sir Arthur Okowa, who died last week at 88.

Led by Chairman, THISDAY/ARISE NEWS Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, they told Okowa to take heart even as they praised him for the strides he had made in the development of infrastructures in the state.

Others on the condolence train are Publisher of VANGUARD Newspaper, Mr. Sam Amuka, and his THE GUARDIAN counterpart, Mrs. Maiden Ibru.

Okowa, joined by some top government functionaries, including the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chiedu Ebie; Chief of Staff, Chief David Edevbie; Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu; and Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, received the media moguls at the Government House, Asaba.

Speaking during the visit, Ibru commended Okowa…