Pinnick: The Child of Destiny Gunning for FIFA Council Seat

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The FIFA Council elections have been slated to come up in Rabat, Morocco on Friday, 12th March 2021 during the 43rd Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Nigeria will be contesting for a place in the exalted chamber of football’s world governing 37-member council through the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick. If he succeeds in the venture, Pinnick will be the third Nigerian to occupy that post after the Late Etubom Oyo Orok Oyo and Dr. Amos Adamu have taken their turns in that hallowed highest decision making body in global football.

Interestingly, Pinnick was one of the 17 football personalities from the African continent that were cleared by FIFA’s Review Committee headed by Mukul Mudgal penultimate Tuesday.

It was the third time that the former Delta State Sports Commission Chairman will be passing the rigorous FIFA integrity test where several…