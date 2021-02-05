President: With Reforms, We Saved Oil Industry from Collapse

•Says openness in NNPC indication of anti-corruption fight’s success

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday gave insights into how the reforms initiated by his administration in 2015 saved the oil and gas industry from total collapse.

He stated that the payments of huge cash call backlog owed the country’s Joint Venture (JV) partners took off a huge burden from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) while the current transparency drive in the oil corporation was also a product of the reforms.

The president, at the presentation of four books written by a former Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, explained that the sector, which accounts for a huge source of foreign exchange for Nigeria, was in dire straits when he took over.

The titles of the books are “Nigerian Petroleum Industry: 2015 to the future; Nigerian Law of Contract: Study Companion; Gas Development in Nigeria: Legal…