Tackle Insecurity, Bakare Urges Buhari, Backs Open Grazing Ban

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Eromosele Abiodun and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos

Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has thrown his weight behind the calls for a ban on open grazing of cattle and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the insecurity in the country.

Speaking yesterday on ARISE NEWS Channel, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers, Bakare advocated the need for dialogue among elders on the state of the nation.

According to him, open grazing is obsolete and it should be scrapped so as to stop herdsmen and farmers’ clashes in parts of the country.

He also canvassed the need for herdsmen to register in their host communities and states for proper identification.

Bakare said: “The government needs to pass laws; property laws must be respected and all these pastoralists need to register so that you can know who they are and where they are going. It is a private business and it must not…