ANAP, Media to Name, Shame COVID-19 Regulations Flouters

Tobi Soniyi

The Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank is collaborating with media houses to name and shame influential people, who openly flout Covid-19 regulations and protocols.

In a statement jointly signed by Atedo Peterside and Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, chairman and vice-chairman respectively, the foundation expressed concerns that many people including those in influential positions were openly disregarding the regulations designed to keep people safe from the infection.

The media houses that have committed to the initiative include Arise Television, Businessday Newspaper, Channels Television, Classic FM, Daily Trust Newspaper, Premium Times, TheCable, The Nation, THISDAY and the Vanguard newspapers.

The media organisations, which had agreed to join the initiative to name and shame those failing to comply with the regulations, would not cover events where organisers and participating refuse to observe the…