Drug Trafficker Excretes 86 Wraps of Cocaine at Abuja Airport

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

A suspected drug trafficker intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja has excreted 86 wraps of cocaine.

The suspect, Oluchukwu Onu Friday, aged 39 was arrested during the outward clearance of an India bound Ethiopian Airline ET910 en route Abuja-Addis Ababa-New Delhi.

A native of Umuaku-Isiochi

village in Abia State, Onu was intercepted at the boarding gate screening and referred for scanning where he proved positive for ingestion.

He excreted 83 wraps of substances, which proved positive for cocaine after the drug test and weighed 1.527 kilograms.

The suspect, a Lagos based dealer in building materials was promised N1.5 million upon successful delivery to a recipient in New Delhi, India.

In a statement in Abuja yesterday, the Deputy Commander of Narcotics (DCN), Jonah Achema, quoted the suspect as saying: “I deal in building…