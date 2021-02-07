How FBI Warned FG, CBN on Scammers Using Cryptocurrencies to Defraud the West

•Christine Lagarde: Bitcoin facilitates questionable transactions

•Nigeria surged to second highest crypto destination in the world raking $200 to $300million a week without underlining economic activity, alarming the CBN

•FG alarmed kidnappers had switched to bitcoin for ransom payments

Tobi Soniyi in Lagos and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

More facts have emerged on why the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) decided to ban cryptocurrency trading in the country.

The apex bank prohibited dealing in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges last week Friday.

Investigations by THISDAY have revealed that, the federal government and the CBN were warned by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation, (FBI), on the activities of fraudsters using cryptocurrencies to bringing into the country hundreds of millions of US Dollars illegally obtained from the USA and other Western economies.

This was said to have particularly…