How Troops Overran Terrorist Camps, Killed 60 Insurgents in North-east

•NEF: Arrest, prosecute criminal herdsmen

•CAN advises FG to seek help from US, Isreal

Chuks Okocha, Kingsley Nwezeh and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Troops backed by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, at the weekend, overran some terrorist camps in the North-east, killing over 60 insurgents. Coming after a recent visit to Borno State by the new service chiefs, the soldiers might have been buoyed by the visit.

The battle with the insurgents, however, triggered an exodus of refugees from four local government areas of Borno into Yobe State.

But the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), yesterday, called for the arrest and prosecution of any Fulani herdsman that broke the law. And the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) advised the federal government to seek assistance from the United States and Israel in the fight against insurgency.

Nigerian troops, backed by jets, took control of several camps of ISIS-linked jihadists, with two senior…