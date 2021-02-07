Like Jonathan, Corruption Thrives under Buhari

· Nigeria records 26.5 average points under Buhari

· Buhari’s anti-graft war has failed, say CSOs

Gboyega Akinsanmi

Corrupt practices flourish in Nigeria under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari just like it did under the government of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Corruption Perception Indexes (CPIs) of Transparency International (TI) have revealed.

While Nigeria scored 25.5 out of 100 points on the average under Jonathan’s administration, the country only garnered 26.5 points between 2015 and 2020 under Buhari despite making the fight against corruption one of the pillars of his administration.

In a comparative analysis of corruption perception indexes between 2010 and 2020 by THISDAY, TI’s reports reveal that there is no significant improvement in the fight against corruption under the two administrations.

TI, a global movement working to end corruption, released its 2020 CPI penultimate Thursday in which it rated Nigeria…