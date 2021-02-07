PAPSD Rejects Court Ruling on Mandamus to Probe Yari

• Asks lawyer to appeal decision

Tobi Soniyi

The Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) has rejected the judgment of a Federal High Court that its application for an order of mandamus to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to prosecute a former of Zamfara State Governor, Abubakar Yari was statute barred.

In a statement after the judgment, PAPSD Executive Director, Dr Abdullahi Sani Shinkafi in Abuja, said the judge misdirected himself and consequently fell into error in dismissing the application.

He said that the judgment of the court would be tested on appeal as the counsel to the group, Mr. Ifeanyi Mbaeri had been instructed to file an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

He also clarified that contrary to misleading reports in the media, the case was not filed by the EFCC but by PAPSD, a non-governmental organization and its Shinkafi.

They had approached the Federal High Court via…