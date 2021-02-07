US’ Endorsement Clears Road for Okonjo-Iweala as WTO DG

•Buhari: Nigeria’ll work closely with America

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the readiness of Nigeria to collaborate with the United States of America following its endorsement of Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the sole candidate for the office of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The President, in a release Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, declared: “Today, we see that the United States stands with Nigeria and Africa with the acceptance of our widely respected citizen, Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO.

“We look forward to working very closely with the new U.S administration on this and all issues of common interests especially, in such areas as accelerated economic growth, fight against terrorism and deepening progress on development issues”.

The President welcomed the pronouncement of the Office of the United States Trade…