Breaking: Gunmen Attack Governor Ortom’s Convoy

By George Okoh

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State narrowly escaped death Saturday as gunmen suspected to be herdsmen ambushed his convoy at Tyomu community, a distance of less than 20 kilometers from Makurdi, the Benue State capital, while returning from Gboko Road.

According to the Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Terver Akase, the gunmen opened fire on the governor’s convoy while traveling on the road.

He added that the governor escaped narrowly.

More details later…