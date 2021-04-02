Appeal Court Acquits Dokpesi of N2.1bn Fraud Charges

By Alex Enumah

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal on Thursday discharged the founder of DAAR Communications PLC, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, from the N2.1 billion fraud charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A three-man panel of the appellate court in a unanimous judgment freed Dokpesi from the charges after it held that the prosecution failed to establish the ingredients of the charge.

The EFCC had in 2015 dragged Dokpesi to court accusing him and his company of illegally receiving funds considered as proceeds of crimes from a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and went further to file a no-case submission after the prosecution closed its case in November 2018 after calling 14 witnesses.

However, the trial judge, Justice John Tsoho, rejected the no-case submission and ordered Dokpesi and his firm to enter their…