At Easter, Buhari Aknowledges Efforts of Frontline Health Workers in Fight Against COVID-19

By Deji Elumoye

As Christians celebrate Easter this weekend, President Muhammadu Buhari has formally acknowledged the efforts of frontline health workers in the nation’s fight to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President, in a Easter message issued in Abuja on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, deeply acknowledged and appreciated the sacrifices of doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers, “who have made the difference in saving lives and ensuring the reduction of the spread of the virus.