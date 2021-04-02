At Easter, Buhari Aknowledges Efforts of Frontline Health Workers in Fight Against COVID-19

By Deji Elumoye
As Christians celebrate Easter this weekend, President Muhammadu Buhari has formally acknowledged the efforts of frontline health workers in the nation’s fight to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
The President, in a Easter message issued in Abuja on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, deeply acknowledged and appreciated the sacrifices of doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers, “who have made the difference in saving lives and ensuring the reduction of the spread of the virus.
“I thank Nigerians who have religiously adhered to various interventions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including regular hand washing; safe distancing, wearing of face masks, and embrace of vaccination. We are united in our belief that if we do the right things, take the right decisions and act responsibly, the pandemic, like others before it, will no longer be a threat.”
While rejoicing with Christians on the…
Source: Thisday Newspaper