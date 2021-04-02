Gunmen Attack: Anambra CP Visits Soludo, Arrests One Suspect

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Following Wednesday’s attack on former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, by gunmen, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has paid a visit to Soludo to reinforce security in the premises and the entire community.

A press release by the spokesperson of the state police, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, also revealed that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack.

CP Kuryas also visited the scene of the attack on Wednesday night with a crack team of police operatives for on-the-spot assessment of the venue, where the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship aspirant held a stakeholders/community meeting at Isuofia Civic Centre in Aguata LGA.

The venue on Wednesday came under attack by a yet-to-be-identified armed hoodlums who killed three police aides attached to him.

Ikenga said: “The police operatives led by the Command CP visited the…