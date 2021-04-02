Moghalu: Obiano’s Performance Offers APC Best Chance to Win Anambra

By Adedayo Akinwale

The Director General of National Inland Waterways (NIWA) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. George Moghalu, has said that the performance of Governor Willie Obiano offers the APC the best opportunity to win the the State in the forthcoming governorship election.

George, who stated this while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, said Anambra people are not satisfied with governance in the State at the moment.

According to him, “As to whether we have the chance, we have a very great chance now because our people are not satisfied with governance in the State as it is today. It is a case of having married this husband for some time. PDP has ruled our State, APGA has ruled our state, why don’t we try APC now and see whether the narrative will change and see the difference so that we can be able to make an honest comparative analysis.”

He said APC would go into the…