Ogun Pledges to Complete Arepo, Journalists’ Estate Road in Record Time

By Kayode Fasua

The Ogun State Government has reiterated its commitment to rehabilitate and complete the Journalists Estate road in Arepo, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

This is just as it assured residents of the estate that the 2.35 km road linking it to the Lagos-Ibadan expressway would not be abandoned, but would completed in record time.

The state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Ade Akinsanya, stated this while on an inspection of the commencement of the rehabilitation work on the road.

Akinsanya maintained that the project, which would be delivered on time for the use of the people, would have a covered drainage for the use of pedestrians as well as other road furniture.

According to him, “This project is not going to be abandoned because the contractor is fully funded. We are going to do everything humanly possible not to inconvenient the people, but at the same time, we need to get the work done.

Thisday Newspaper