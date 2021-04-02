Resident Doctors Begin Strike | THISDAYLIVE

Agreement with FG signed under duress

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Resident doctors have said that they are going ahead with their indefinite strike scheduled for Thursday (today), despite signing an agreement with the federal government Wednesday night.

The umbrella body of the resident doctors, the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), said the agreement it signed with government to withdraw the strike ultimatum was done under pressure.

NARD President, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi,

told THISDAY that the doctors have commenced the strike by 8 am Thursday morning in keeping with their ultimatum.

According to him, the doctors are tired of signing Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the federal government without implementation, as the agreement has never been fulfilled on the part of government.

The NARD president said: “We signed an agreement that has been signed since 10 years ago but with no implementation. It is not about signing an agreement,…