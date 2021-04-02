Wizkid, Burna Boy Top Spotify’s Most Streamed Artists List

By Vanessa Obioha

A month after it launched in Nigeria, music streaming service, Spotify, has released data on its first 30 days in the country.

The data, which covered the period between February 23 and March 22, 2021, showed the top streamed artists, songs, podcasts; most popular playlists and cities with most streams on Spotify.

The first 30 days demonstrated how much Nigerian listeners love their home-grown artists. Four out of the top five most-streamed artists are from Nigeria. Topping the list are WizKid, Burna Boy, Davido and Rema.

Local hits are also resonating the most with Nigerian listeners. The most-streamed track in Nigeria over the past month is “Bounce” by Rema, followed by Wizkid and Burna Boy’s “Ginger” and Davido and Teni’s “For You.”

With a strong appetite for local sounds, it comes as no surprise that Hot Hits Naija is one of the top-streamed playlists among users.

Spotify’s Africa to the World playlist…