Globacom Greets Nigerians at Easter, Preaches Peace

As Nigerians join other Christians worldwide to celebrate Easter, Globacom Limited has enjoined them to embrace love and peace, which is the central message about the crucifixion and rise of Jesus Christ from the dead.

The company, in a goodwill message on the occasion of Easter celebrations, said Christ manifested “to offer Himself as propitiation for the sins of the world. His life and messages preach love towards mankind and peace even in the innermost recesses of the earth.

“It will therefore be an aberration if we do not exhibit love and peace as espoused by Christ,” Globacom said.

It added that the cases of kidnappings, banditry and sundry crimes afflicting the country were an anathema to love, peace and oneness of the country.

“To the followers of Christ, the true message of Easter proclaims the greatest act of love known to man. God’s infinite love for mankind is the true message of Easter, a love that will continue into…