Gombe Felicitates With Christians, Preaches Peace

By Segun Awofadeji

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya yesterday felicitated with Christians nationwide, urging them to pray for continued peace and stability of the state as well as Nigeria in general.

In a goodwill message, Yahaya said the Easter period provided an opportunity for unity of purpose, reinforcement of brotherhood bond and dedication in service to God and humanity as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

He said: “Easter symbolises love, sacrifice, service to God and country as well as triumph of good over evil. We should always reflect on the lessons and significance of the season and demonstrate the same in their lives.

“On this occasion of Easter feast, I want to enjoin our Christian brothers and sisters in Gombe State and the world over to continue to promote peace and good neighbourliness.

“I also want to urge you to remain steadfast in prayers and continue to sacrifice for the good and advancement…