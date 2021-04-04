Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki‘s Memorable Moment

For Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, April 4 will go down as most memorable. Dasuki will play host to friends, families, and business associates who will converge on Sokoto, the caliphate’s seat, to be turbanned as the Santurakin Sokoto; a title recently conferred on him by His Eminence, Sultan Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

To be held at the Sultan’s palace, the royal ceremony will have in attendance eminent personalities and admirers from within and outside the state.

The conferment of the Santurakin title on this prince of the caliphate is no doubt a well-deserved honour. Abdussamad, an economist, is Sokoto’s finance commissioner, in which capacity he has been implementing Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s reform agenda of the North-West state.

Before joining the Tambuwal cabinet, Abdussamad, son of the late Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki (18th Sultan of Sokoto), served in the House of Representatives between 2015 and 2019, where he represented Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal…