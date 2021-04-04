Rescue us from 15 Years of Power Blackout, Ondo South Begs Akeredolu

By James Sowole

The Congress for Rights of Ondo Southern Nationalities (CROSN) has appealed to Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to rescue the southern-most part of the state from 15 years of power blackout.

The congress, however, commended Akeredolu for appointing a woman and an indigene of Ondo South, Mrs Oladunni Odu as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

It made this call in a communique by its National President Abiodun Fanoro and Secretary Tunde Aiyenumelo, lamenting that the southernmost part of the state had been without power supply for 15 years.

The congress urged the governor to deeply reflect on the socio-economic implication of power blackout in Okitipupa, Ilaje, Irele and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas (LGAs) for over 15 years.

It noted that it was no wonder the rate of criminality was unprecedented and unduly high, as the basic local economic activities like welding, hair-cut and hair-dressing had…