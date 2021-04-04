Sule Cautions against Reprisals over Murder of Herders Leader

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday expressed sadness over the killings of two leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breaders Association (MACBAN) in Nasarawa State and cautioned against reprisal attacks capable of worsening the situations.

Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Mohammed Hussain, and his counterpart in Toto Local Government Area of the state, Mohammed Umar, were killed by suspected bandits at Garaku market on Friday night during an attack.

The governor, however, gave the caution while speaking to sympathisers, who had thronged the residence of the late state chairman of the MACBAN, Alhaji Mohammed Hussaini.

Also, in a statement signed by Governor Sule’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, the governorpromised to work with security agencies to arrest and prosecute criminal elements disturbing the peace of the state.

According to the statement, Sule…