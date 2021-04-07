Oyetola: Injustice, Poverty, Inequitable Allocation of Resources Fuelling Insecurity

● Security issues culminating in creation of Amotekun inevitable prevalence in other regions, he says

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has lamented that poverty, inequitable allocation of resources, which pits one region against the other, as well as injustice, which makes offended parties resort to self-help and consequently take up arms against the state are fuelling insecurity in the country.

He added that the alarming rate of insecurity that made the creation of Amotekun corps in the South-west inevitable is prevalent in other regions of the country.

The governor stated this Wednesday in Abuja at the 2nd Annual Colloquium of the Sultan Maccido Institute for Peace, Leadership and Development Studies, University of Abuja, with the theme, ‘Insecurity, Governance and Sustainable Development in Nigeria’.

The governor identified the sources of insecurity as “poverty which…